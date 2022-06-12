Champlin Park and Recreation 12-06-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Adoption of Minutes
- 5. Annoucements
- 6. Resident Forum
- 7. New Business
7.1. Appoint Park and Recreation Commissioners Musto, Flandrick, and Maher to Three Year Terms
- 7.2. Appoint Chair and Vice Chair Positions for the Parks and Recreation Commission
- 7.3. Harold Johnson Park - Slide Feature on Playground
- 8. Old Business
8.1. Twill Sports/City of Champlin Partnership Update
- 9. Parks & Recreation Update
9.1. Mississippi Crossings
- 10. Adjournment