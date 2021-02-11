Champlin Park and Recreation 11-02-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Adoption of Minutes
- 5. Resident Forum
- 6. New Business
6.1. Consider Pickleball Complex at Andrews Park in Lieu of Reconstructing Brittany Park in 2022
- 6.2. Additional Temporary Ice Skating rink for the 2021-2022 Skating Season to West River Park
- 6.3. Recommend Public Information Meeting be Held Regarding Your Boat Club Being the Entity to Provide Watercraft Operations at Mississippi Point Park for 2022 and Make Recommendation on How Many Watercraft be Approved in 2022 Should Your Boat Club Become Watercraft Operators Again at Mississippi Point Park
- 7. Parks & Recreation Update/Other Business
- 8. Adjournment