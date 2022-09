Champlin City Council 09-12-2022

11.1. RESOLUTION APPROVING PRELIMINARY PLAT OF CHAMPLIN MISSISSIPPI CROSSINGS FOURTH ADDITION AND RESOLUTION APPROVING A SITE PLAN FOR A DELI AND BAKERY MARKET ON LOT 1, BLOCK 1, CHAMPLIN MISSISSIPPI CROSSINGS FOURTH ADDITION AND OUTLOT A, CHAMPLIN MISSISSIPPI CROSSINGS FOURTH ADDITION (PROJECT NO. 2022-14)