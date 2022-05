Champlin City Council 05-23-2022

11.1. WAIVE FIRST READING, CONDUCT SECOND READING AND 127 - 231 ADOPT ORDINANCE NO. 850 AMENDING SECTION 126-194 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE REGARDING RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT REQUIREMENTS, ORDINANCE NO. 851 AMENDING SECTION 126- 196 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE REGARDING SPECIAL REGULATIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS AND ORDINANCE NO. 852 AMENDING SECTION 126-348 OF THE CITY CODE REGARDING THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER CORRIDOR CRITICAL AREA (MRCCA) AND AUTHORIZE USE OF A PUBLICATION SUMMARY (PROJECT NO. 2022-02)