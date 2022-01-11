Anoka Planning Commission 11-01-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Minutes
- 4. Old Business
- 5. New Business
- 6. Public Hearings
6.a. Zoning Map Amendment, Rezoning to Low Density Residential; 1800 1st Ave., 1801 2nd Ave., 1803 1st Ave., 1805 2nd Ave., 1806 1st Ave., 1807 1st Ave., 1811 2nd Ave.,1813 1st Ave., 1814 River Ave., 1819 1st Ave., 1820 River Ave., Unaddressed Parcel PID: 12-31-25-11-0135
- 6.b. Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning to Main Street Mixed Use, East Main Street Subdistrict 2; 511 Monroe St., 523 Monroe St., 533 Monroe St., 535 Monroe St., 541 Monroe St., 609 Monroe St., 613 Monroe St., 631 Monroe St., 639 Monroe St., 1900 6th Ave., 1903 6th Ave., 1908 6th Ave., 1909 6th Ave.
- 6.c. Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning to Main Street Mixed Use, East Main Street Subdistrict 3; 718 Jackson St., 724 Jackson St., 730 Jackson St., 734 Jackson St., 744 Jackson St., 748 Jackson St., 754 Jackson St., 760 Jackson St., 800 Jackson St., 804 Jackson St
- 6.d. Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning to B-4 Limited Business; 710 North St., 711 Buchanan St., 730 Buchanan St., 732 Buchanan St., 750 North St., 801 North St., 811 North St., 815 North St., 833 North St., 2615 9th Ave., 2625 9th Ave., 2632 8th Ave., 2646 8th Ave., 2649 9th Ave., Unaddressed Parcel PID: 06-31-24-13-0002, Unaddressed Parcel PID: 06-31-24-13-0112
- 7. Miscellaneous
a. Next meeting: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Work Session
- 8. Adjournment