Anoka Planning Commission 02-21-2024

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Minutes
- 4. Old Business
- 5. New Business
- 6. Public Hearings
a. 2040 Comprehensive Plan Amendment; Future Land Use Map (Monroe St.)
- 6.b. 2040 Comprehensive Plan Amendment; Future Land Use Map (Jackson St.)
- 6.c. Zoning Text Amendments
Removing “Car washes” as an allowed use in the B-1 and B-6 zoning districts
Removing “Indoor self-storage” as an allowed use in the B-1
Removing “Mini-storage facilities” as an allowed use the in M-3
Adding “Indoor self-storage facility” as an allowed use in the M-3
- 7. Miscellaneous
- 8. Adjournment