Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 06-12-2023

- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Chairpersons Communication Board Quarterly Meeting Recap
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. Commercial Revolving Loan Fund – 700 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW Update
- B. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
- C. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Program Update
- D. Other Updates
- VIII. Discussion Items
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- X. Adjournment