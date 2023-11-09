Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 09-11-2023

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Adoption of 2024 Budget and Levy
- B. Borrower Loan Servicing Transition of Services
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- B. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
- VIII. Discussion Items
A. Commercial Revolving Loan Fund Update – 700 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- X. Adjournment