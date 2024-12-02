Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 02-12-2024

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes A. January 8th, 2024 Regular Meeting
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business A. Review 4th Quarter Financial Report
- VI. New Business B. Consideration of Property Transfer of 1900 South Ferry Street for West Rum River Trail
- VII. Unfinished Business A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- VII. Unfinished Business B. 7th Avenue and E. Main Street Update
- VIII. Discussion Items
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings