Anoka City Council 12-05-2022

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity.
- 4.2. Update; Disc Golf at Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. 2023 Budget & Levy Presentation.
- 5.2. Renewal of Currency Exchange License; Al’$ Check Cashing LLC, 205 E Main St.
- 5.3. Sewer Utility Rate Increase.
- 5.4. Water Utility Rate Increase.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Human Rights Commission Item:
7.1.A Human Rights Commission Report.
- 7.2. Park Board Item:
7.2.A. 2022 Aquatic Center Annual Report.
- 7.3. Planning Items:
7.3.A. ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning to Main Street Mixed Use, East Main Street Subdistrict 2; 639 Monroe St. (2nd Reading)
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Establishing Election Voting Precincts for 2023.
- 9.2. ORD/Adding Chpt 22, Article XII, Cannabinoid Products. (2nd Reading) RES/Summary Ordinance, Chpt 22, Article XII, Cannabinoid Products
- 9.3. RES/Supporting Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council’s Renewal of Legislation for Future Public Safety Projects.
- 9.4. ORD/Adopting 2023 Master Fee Schedule. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Annual Appointments to Boards & Commissions.
- 12.UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT