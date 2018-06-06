- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Planning Items:
RES/Site Plan Review; 601 W. Main St. (Jimmy John’s/Baskin-Robbins)
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Text Amendment; City Code Chapter 30 Environment, Article V Surface Water Management, Section 30-100 Land Disturbance Permit and Erosion Control Plan (2nd Reading)
9.1.A - RES/Summary Resolution Amending; City Code Chapter 30 Environment, Article V Surface Water Management, Section 30-100 Land Disturbance Permit and Erosion Control Plan.
- 9.2. ORD/Amending Chapter 54 Streets, Sidewalks and Other Public Places, Article VII. Sidewalk Seating Areas, Section 54-336 Operation of Outdoor Seating Areas. (2nd Reading)
9.2.A - RES/Summary Resolution Amending Chapter 54, Article VII.
- 9.3. ORD/Amending Chapter 74 Vegetation, Article II. Tall Grass and Brush and Noxious Vegetation. (2nd Reading)
9.3.B - RES/Summary Resolution for Amending Chapter 74, Article II.
- 9.4. RES/Approving Agreement Between the City of Anoka and Anoka County for a Grant Agreement Pertaining to Funds Supporting a Hotel Market Study.
- 9.5. RES/Approving Agreement Between the City of Anoka and HMI Inc. for Services Pertaining to Preparing a Hotel Market Study.
- 9.6. RES/Approving Agreement Extending and Amending the Existing Memorandum of Understanding for Anoka County Regional Economic Development.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointment to Housing & Redevelopment Authority.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 3rd Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT
Anoka City Council 11-20-2023
