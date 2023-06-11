Anoka City Council 11-06-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Update; From Anoka Lions on Halloween Events & Better Value Liquors on Tasting Event.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Text Amendment; City Code Chapter 30 Environment, Article V Surface Water Management, Section 30-100 Land Disturbance Permit and Erosion Control Plan (2nd Reading)
9.1.A RES/Summary Resolution Amending; City Code Chapter 30 Environment, Article V Surface Water Management, Section 30-100 Land Disturbance Permit and Erosion Control Plan.
- 9.2. ORD/Amending Chapter 54 Streets, Sidewalks and Other Public Places, Article VII. Sidewalk Seating Areas, Section 54-336 Operation of Outdoor Seating Areas. (1st Reading)
- 9.3. ORD/Amending Chapter 74 Vegetation, Article II. Tall Grass and Brush and Noxious Vegetation. (1st Reading)
- 9.4. RES/Approving Agreement Between the City of Anoka and Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. for Services Pertaining to Preparing an Update to the Anoka TOD Station Area Plan Update.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10.1. Rum River Channel Maintenance Project (PHASE I) Update and Rum River Channel Restoration Project (PHASE II) Next Steps.
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT