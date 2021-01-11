Anoka City Council 11-01-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; Sons of Norway Vennekretsen Anoka Lodge.
- 4.2. Small People – BIG TRUCKS
- 4.3. Police Activity.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Amending Chapter 54, Establishing Article VIII. Display of Flags or Similar Objects or Displays on City Owned Property (2nd Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Final Plat; Pinewski 4th Addition.
- 9.3. RES/Development Agreement; Novak-Fleck Development at Garfield/Zuni St.
- 9.4. RES/Anoka Water Treatment Plant 6 & 8 Expansion; Accept Feasibility Report, Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing and Authorize Preparation of Plans and Specifications.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas
- 13. ADJOURNMENT