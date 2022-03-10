Anoka City Council 10-03-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Swearing in of Officer James Aase & Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Proclamation; 100th Anniversary Anoka Masonic Lodge.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Assessment for Services Against Property With Delinquent Accounts. RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property With Delinquent Accounts.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Planning Items:
7.1.A. RES/Conditional Use Permit for Apartment Dwelling; 202 East Main St.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property With Delinquent Accounts. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project – Swede Town Phase II; Adopt a Revised Assessment Roll.
- 9.3. RES/Encroachment Agreement; 202 East Main St.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT