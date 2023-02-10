Anoka City Council 10-02-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Anoka Halloween; Upcoming Festival and Events.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts.
RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts.
(ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. ORD/Amending Chpt 30, Article II, Section 30-24 Public Nuisance Relating to Voice and Sound Amplification in Public Spaces. (2nd Reading)
9.2.A - RES/Summary Publication of Ordinance Amending Chpt 30, Article II, Section 30-24.
- 9.3. RES/Consider Suspension of any Work on Organized Residential Garbage Hauling.
- 9.4. RES/Approve Feasibility Report for the Rum River Recreation Channel Restoration Projects.
- 9.5. RES/Rum River Channel Maintenance Project; Approve Bids and Award Maintenance Contract.
- 9.6. ORD/Purchase Agreement for the City's Sale of Property to Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association (ARAA). (2nd Reading)
- 9.7. ORD/Amending Chapter 74 Vegetation, Article II. Tall Grass and Brush and Noxious Vegetation. (1st Reading)
- 9.8. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Establishing Chapter 78, Section 78-341 and Amending Chapter 78, Art. VI; Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA). (1st Reading)
- 9.9. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Adopt a Revised Assessment Roll.
- 9.10. RES/Trunk Highway 47 (Ferry St) and BNSF Railroad Grade Separation Project; Supporting Pursuit for FY 2026-2028 Minnesota Highway Freight Program Funding.
- 9.11. RES/Recommended Approval of an LG230 Gambling Permit; Anoka Area Ice Arena, Raffle on 12/10/2023.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointment to Parks & Recreation Board.
- 11.2. Appointment to Waste Reduction & Recycling Board.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT