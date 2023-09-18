Anoka City Council 09-18-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Purchase Agreement for the City's Sale of Property to Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association (ARAA). (1st Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Resolution of Support for the 2024 Capital Budget General Obligation Bonding Request for the Anoka Rum River Dam Reconstruction and Modification Project.
- 9.3. ORD/Amending Chpt 1. Administration, Article VI. Boards and Commission, Division 6. Waste Reduction and Recycling Board; Increasing Membership. (1st Reading)
- 9.4. RES/Adopting 2024 Proposed Budget & Preliminary Tax Levy.
- 9.5. RES/Consenting to the HRA Adopting a Tax Levy Collectible in 2024.
- 9.6. RES/Cancellation of GO Street Improvement 2024 Bond Levy.
- 9.7. ORD/Amending Chpt 30, Article II, Section 30-24 Public Nuisance Relating to Voice and Sound Amplification in Public Spaces. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. New Special Event Permit Application; St. Stephen’s Pumpkin Fest – 10/21/23.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT