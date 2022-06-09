Anoka City Council 09-06-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Presentation; Federal Cartridge & Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Proclamation; Constitution Week.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Issuance of an On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor License to: Danno’s Dinner Depot, LLC, dba; Barzini’s, 222 E Main St. RES/ Issuance of an On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor License to: Danno’s Dinner Depot, LLC, dba; Barzini’s, 222 E Main St.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor License to: Danno’s Dinner Depot, LLC, dba; Barzini’s, 222 E Main St. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/2023 & 2024 Street Renewal Projects; Authorize Feasibility Report.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT