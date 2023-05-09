- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; Constitution Week, September 17-23.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) Forgivable and Payable Loan Application; Hoffman Enclosures Inc./nVent Electric plc.
RES/Resolution in Support of a Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) Forgivable and Payable Loan Application for Hoffman Enclosures Inc./nVent Electric plc.
RES/Resolution Regarding the Support of a Minnesota Job Creation Fund (JCF) Application in Connection with Hoffman Enclosures Inc./nVent Electric plc.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
8.1 Certification of Petition Sufficiency; Related to Organized Solid Waste Collection.
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
- 9.2. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Chapter 78, Sections 78-518(c) and 78-519(a)(2); Sign Heights Along Hwy 10 (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary Resolution Amending Chapter 78, Sections 78-518(c) and 78-519(a)(2)
- 9.3. RES/Authorizing Use of Alternative Beverage Containers During City Sponsored Events.
- 9.4. RES/Amendment to Existing Building Inspection Services Consultant Contract.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointment to Waste Reduction & Recycling Board.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT
Anoka City Council 09-05-2023
