Anoka City Council 08-21-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Establishing Social District Regulations. (2nd Reading) RES/Summary of Ordinance Establishing Social District Regulations.
- 9.2. RES/Social District Management & Maintenance Plan.
- 9.3. RES/Summary Resolution of Ordinance Amending Chpt 18, Buildings and Building Regulations.
- 9.4. ORD/Revising 2023 Master Fee Schedule. (2nd Reading)
- 9.5. RES/Site Plan (Landscaping) Amendment; 911 Lund Blvd (HOM Furniture)
- 9.6. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Chapter 78, Sections 78-518(c) and 78-519(a)(2); Sign Heights Along Hwy 10 (1st Reading)
- 9.7. RES/Awarding the Sale of $10,775,000 Abatement Bonds, Series 2023B.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1 Approve the Proposed for Planning Purposes; Capital Improvement Plan and Equipment Replacement Plan.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 2nd Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT