Anoka City Council 08-15-2022

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Variance for Standing Seam Metal Roof; 402 Rice St
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1 RES/Granting a Recreational Vehicle & Public Trail Easement to be Located in Riverfront Park
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Planning Commission.
- 11.2. Consideration of Appointment to Economic Development Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 2nd Qtr Financial Reports.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas
- ADJOURNMENT