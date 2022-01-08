Anoka City Council 08-01-2022

Loading the player...
- 2022 Budget Presentation
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 4.3. Proclamation; Domestic Violence Awareness Month, October.
- 4.4. Commendation; Sofia Condon.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A. ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning 3601 and 3301 7th Ave and 649 Garfield St. From R-1 Low Density Residential to Anoka County Rum River Human Services District. (2nd Reading)
- 7.1.B. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment to Section 78-2 (Definitions) Adding “Correctional Facility” and Section 78-369 (c) Permitted Uses Adding “Municipal Public Works Maintenance Facility,” (d) Accessory Uses and (e) Conditional Uses Adding “Correctional Facility”. (2nd Reading)
- 7.1.C. RES/Summary Resolution for Publication Related to Zoning Text Amendment
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
8.1. Acceptance of Letter from Sponsors of Referendum Petition; Withdrawing Petition Relating to the Decommissioning of the Human Rights Commission.
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Accepting Bids for Demolition of Properties at 541 and 551 Garfield Street.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT