Anoka City Council 06-21-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 EDC Items:
7.1.A. EDC Resolution-2022-1; Resolution of Anoka Economic Development Commission Recommending the City Council Proceed With the Redesign and Improvement of Green Haven Golf Course.
- 7.1.B. EDC Resolution-2022-02; Resolution of the Anoka Economic Development Commission Recommending Planning and Improvements to the 7th Avenue East River Road Area of the City of Anoka.
- 7.1.C. EDC Resolution-2022-3; Resolution of Anoka Economic Development Commission Recommending the City Council not Allow The Expansion of the Anoka County Jail Facility in the City of Anoka Downtown Area.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. (a) ORD/Amending Chapter 2, Article IV, Division 3; Human Rights Commission. (2nd Reading)
- 9.1. (b) ORD/Ordinance Repealing ORD-2021-1738; Reversing the Decision to Eliminate the Human Rights Section of the City Code and Decommissioning the Human Rights Commission as a City Commission. (2nd Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Establishment of Municipal Primary; Mayoral Position.
- 9.3. RES/Appointment of Election Judges for 2022 Elections.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1 Approval of New Special Event Permit; Anoka Vintage Fest, 10/08/2022
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 1st Qtr. Financial Report
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas
- 13. ADJOURNMENT