Anoka City Council 06-05-2023

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
7.1.A. RES/Preliminary Plat; Silverstar Addition, 601/637 West Main St.
7.1.B. RES/Conditional Use Permit & Site Plan; 637 West Main St (Silverstar Car Wash).
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Amending Chpt 66; Traffic and Vehicles, Article IV, Golf Carts, UTVs and Similar Vehicles. (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary Publication of Amendments to Chpt 66; Traffic and Vehicles, Article IV, Golf Carts, UTVs and Similar Vehicles.
- 9.2. Interim Ordinance to Protect the Planning Process While Conducting Studies to Consider Amendment to Chpt 78, Art. V, Div. 5, Transit Orientated Development District (TOD) (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10.1. Organized Residential Garbage Collection Process & Procedures.
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Cancellation of July 3, 2023 City Council Meeting.
- 11.2. MS4 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan Annual Meeting.
- 11.3. Appointment to Human Rights Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Update; Emergency Streets Repairs Program.
- 12.2. MMPA’s Credit Rating Upgrade.
- 12.3. Legislative Discussion & Update.
- 12.4. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT