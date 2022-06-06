Anoka City Council 06-06-2022

9.1 Amending City Charter; Section 2.02 Boards & Commissions. (2nd Reading)



(a) ORD/Amending City Charter; Section 2.02 Boards & Commissions, Relating to Seasonal Workers Serving on Boards & Commissions. (2nd Reading)

(b) ORD/Amending City Charter; Section 2.02 Boards & Commissions, Relating to City Councilmembers Serving on the City Charter Commission. (2nd Reading)