Anoka City Council 06-06-2022

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1 Presentation; WIPFLi 2021 Annual Audit.
- 4.2 Police Activity Update
- 4.3 Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1 MS4 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan Annual Meeting.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1 Amending City Charter; Section 2.02 Boards & Commissions. (2nd Reading)
(a) ORD/Amending City Charter; Section 2.02 Boards & Commissions, Relating to Seasonal Workers Serving on Boards & Commissions. (2nd Reading)
(b) ORD/Amending City Charter; Section 2.02 Boards & Commissions, Relating to City Councilmembers Serving on the City Charter Commission. (2nd Reading)
- 9.2 (a) ORD/Amending Chapter 2, Article IV, Division 3; Human Rights Commission. (1st Reading)
(b) ORD/Ordinance Repealing ORD-2021-1738; Reversing the decision to eliminate the Human Rights Section of the City Code and Decommissioning the Human Rights Commission as a City Commission. (1st Reading)
- 9.3 RES/Awarding the Sale of General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds Series 2022A, in the Original Aggregate Principal Amount of $4,000,000 for the Law Enforcement Training Center/Animal Containment Facility.
- 9.4 RES/Awarding the Sale of General Obligation Revenue Bonds Series 2022B, in the Original Aggregate Principal Amount of $6,000,000, for the Water Treatment Facility Project Supporting Wells 6 & 8.
- 9.5 RES/Joint Powers Agreement with Andover; Sewer & Water Utilities Service to 4151 – 141st Ave NW.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10.1 Human Rights Commission Bylaws & Brochure.
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Legislative Updates – Social District Approved.
- 12. 2 Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT