Anoka City Council 05-15-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 4.3. Proclamation; National Public Works Week, May 21-27, 2023.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Vacating a Public Access Easement for Lot 9, Block 1, Sandra Terrace and Lot 10, Block 1, Sandra Terrace.
RES/Vacating a Public Access Easement for Lot 9, Block 1, Sandra Terrace and Lot 10, Block 1, Sandra Terrace.
- 5.2. Vacation of Trail Easement; Lot 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition
RES/Vacation of Trail Easement; Lot 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition
- 5.3. Vacation of Utility Easement; Lot 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition
RES/Vacation of Utility Easement; Lot 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition
- 5.4. Vacation of Utility Easement; Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition
RES/Vacation of Utility Easement; Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Planning Items:
7.1.A. RES/Preliminary Plat; Silverstar Addition, 601/637 West Main St.
- 7.1.B. RES/Conditional Use Permit & Site Plan; 637 West Main St (Silverstar Car Wash).
- 7.1.C. RES/Variance and Site Plan Review; 1201 Lund Blvd (Graco).
- 7.1.D. RES/Variance and Site Plan Review; 700 Bunker Lake Blvd (Kittelson Marketing).
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1.RES/Vacating a Public Access Easement for Lot 9, Block 1, Sandra Terrace and Lot 10, Block 1, Sandra Terrace. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/Vacation of Trail Easement; Lot 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.3. RES/Vacation of Utility Easement; Lot 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.4. RES/Vacation of Utility Easement; Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, Anoka Enterprise Park Third Addition. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.5. RES/Approval of Development Agreement with Graco.
- 9.6. ORD/Amending Chpt 66; Traffic and Vehicles, Article IV, Golf Carts, UTVs and Similar Vehicles (1st Reading)
- 9.7. RES/Harrison Street Surface Improvement Project; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract.
- 9.8. RES/Awarding the Sale of Bonds; General Obligation Bonds Series 2023A, In the Original Aggregate Principal Amount of $6,325,000.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10.1 Green Haven Event Center and Golf Course Study - Contract Approval.
- 10.2 Organized Residential Garbage Collection Process & Procedures.
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Planning Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 1st Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Update; Emergency Streets Repairs Program.
- 12.3. Legislative Discussion & Update.
- 12.4. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT