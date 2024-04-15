Anoka City Council 04-15-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; National Lineworker Day, April 18, 2024.
- 4.2. Proclamation; Tree City USA & Arbor Day, April 26, 2024.
- 4.3. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Recycling Item:
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9.ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Budget Rollovers and Amendments.
- 9.2. RES/Rum River Channel Restoration Project – Phase II; Authorize Preparation Plans & Specifications and Authorize Advisement for Bid
- 9.3. RES/Adopting 2024-2025 City Goals.
- 9.4. RES/West Rum River Trail Phase I Project; Approve Limited Use Permit With the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation for a Non-Motorized Recreational Trail in The Right-of-Way Off State Highway 169/Ferry Street.
- 9.5. ORD/Green Haven Parkway Project; Changing the Name of Jacob Lane, West of Greenhaven Road/Main Street, to Green Haven Parkway. (1st Reading)
- 9.6. RES/Recommended Approval of an LG230 Gambling Permit; Andover Huskies Youth Hockey Association; Pull Tabs at Anoka County Fair Grounds, July 23-28, 2024.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS - NONE
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT