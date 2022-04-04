Anoka City Council 04-04-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Swear-in of Patrol Officer; Benjamin Fischer. Swear-in of Patrol Officer; Madison Straus. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Accepting 2021 Donations & Contributions.
- 9.2. RES/Budget Rollovers and Amendments.
- 9.3. RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvements Project; Granting of Final Permanent Roadway Easements for Parcels 22 & 44, and Conveying a Quit Claim Deed for Parcel 45 to Anoka County.
- 9.4. ORD/Woodbury House Parking Lease. (2nd Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. City of Anoka Requesting State Legislative Action to Establish Liquor Related Social Districts.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 4th Quarter Financial Reports.
- 12.2. Legislative Updates.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT