Anoka City Council 04-01-2024

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Update; QCTV’s Activities.
- 4.2. Presentation of Civilian Services Award for Life Saving and Police Activity Update
- 4.3. Presentation; Allina Heart Safe Community Designation
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor License; Herban Wolf LLC, 1918 1st Ave, Anoka RES/Approving On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor License; Herban Wolf LLC, 1918 1st Ave.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Approving On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor License, Herban Wolf LLC, 1918 1st Ave, (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/Approving a Quit Claim Deed; 1900 South Ferry St.
- 9.3. RES/2024 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase II; Approve Bids and Award a Construction Contract.
- 9.4. RES/Rum River Woodbury House Riverbank Stabilization Project; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set a Bid Date.
- 9.5. RES/Approving Social District Maintenance Management Plan 2024.
- 9.6. RES/Supporting Retention of City Zoning Authority.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Approve Revision to Anoka Municipal Utility Rules & Regulations Amending Section 1008; Solar Installs Above 40kW With Max 39.9kW System Inverter Rate Policy.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT