Anoka City Council 03-20-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update; Swearing-In of Officer Joel Melin.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Planning Items:
7.1.A. RES/Approving a Development Agreement with Ryan Companies for Development of a Grocery Store at 7th Ave and Bunker Lake Blvd.
- 7.1.B. RES/Ryan Companies Final Plat.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Approve Plans & Specifications and Set a Bid Date.
- 9.2. RES/Accepting 2022 Donations & Contributions.
- 9.3. RES/Budget Rollovers and Amendments.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 4th Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas
- ADJOURNMENT