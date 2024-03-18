Anoka City Council 03-18-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Anoka Masonic Lodge, Announcement of Donation
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Accepting 2023 Donations & Contributions.
- 9.2. RES/ Setback Variance; 822 River Lane.
- 9.3. RES/ Sign Variance; 601 Green Haven Pkwy (Jimmy John’s/Baskin Robbins).
- 9.4. RES/ Conditional Use Permit; 128 Pleasant St.
- 9.5. ORD/Zoning Text Amendments; Amending Chapter 78 – Zoning, Article V – District Regulations, Division 3 – Business Districts and Division 4 – Industrial Districts. (2nd Reading)
- 9.6. RES/Summary Resolution for Zoning Text Amendments; Amending Chapter 78 – Zoning, Article V – District Regulations, Division 3 – Business Districts and Division 4 – Industrial Districts.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS - NONE
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 4th Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT