Anoka City Council 03-04-2024

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. U.S. Highway 10 Anoka Solution; Project Achievements & Awards.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Continuation of Municipal Liquor Operations in the City of Anoka; Public Hearing.
RES/Authorizing Continuation of Municipal Liquor Operations in the City of Anoka.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Authorizing Continuation of Municipal Liquor Operations in the City of Anoka. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/West Rum River Trail – Phase I; Approve Bids and Award a Construction Contract.
- 9.3. RES/Comprehensive Plan Amendment, Future Land Use; North of Monroe St. Between 5th Ave and 7th Ave.
- 9.4. RES/Comprehensive Plan Amendment, Future Land Use; South of Jackson St. Between 7th Ave and 8 ½ Ave.
- 9.5. ORD/Zoning Text Amendments; Amending Chapter 78 – Zoning, Article V – District Regulations, Division 3 – Business Districts and Division 4 – Industrial Districts. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS - NONE
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. MMPA Year in Review (Councilmember Skogquist)
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT