Anoka City Council 02-21-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Representative Zack Stephenson.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Ryan Companies Grocery Store Development, 7th Av & Bunker Lk Blvd, Planned Unit Development.
RES/Ryan Companies Preliminary Plat & Site Plan.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Lease Extension with The Tavern At Green Haven, LLC for Food and Beverage Services at Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center. (2nd Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Building Inspection Services Consultant Contract.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1 Anoka County Jail Expansion Proposal - Committee Formation and Appointment.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT