Anoka City Council 02-20-2024

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Recognition of City Employee; Jon Holmes.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Approving Joint Powers Agreement for the Formation and Administration of the Anoka County Special Weapons and Tactics Team.
- 9.2. RES/Approving Fiscal Agent Agreement Between Anoka County and Member Cities of the Anoka Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force to Receive HIDTA Grant Funds.
- 9.3. RES/Approving Purchase Agreement for the City's Purchase of 7th & Main St.
- 9.4. RES/2024 Approval MMPA Purchased Power Qualified Tariff Rates.
- 9.5. RES/Supporting Pursuit FY 2024 for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Program Grant Funding for Highway 47 Sustainable Railroad Crossing and Corridor Project.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointment to Utility Advisory Board.
- 11.2. Recommendation on Appointment to Charter Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT