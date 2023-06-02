Anoka City Council 02-06-2023

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Introduction of Keith Demarest, Community Development.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) Loan Application; Graco.
RES/In Support of a Minnesota Investment Fund Loan Application for Graco.
RES/In Support of Job Creation Fund Application for Graco.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning to B-1 Highway Business; 710 North St., 711 Buchanan St., 730 Buchanan St., 732 Buchanan St., 750 North St., 801 North St., 811 North St., 815 North St., 833 North St., 2615 9th Ave., 2625 9th Ave., 2632 8th Ave., 2646 8th Ave., 2649 9th Ave., Unaddressed Parcel PID: 06-31-24-13-0002, Unaddressed Parcel PID: 06-31-24-13-0112. (2nd Reading)
- 7.1.B. ORD/ Zoning Text Amendment; Chapter 78, Art. V, Div. 3, Section 78-270 (f); B-6
Neighborhood Commercial Business; Adding “Event Center” as a Conditional Use.
(2nd Reading)
RES/Denial of Application Requesting Zoning Text Amendment to Chapter 78, Art. V, Div. 3, Section 78-270 (f); Adding Event Center as an Allowed Use in the B-6 Zoning District.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/In Support of a Minnesota Investment Fund Loan Application for Graco. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/In Support of Job Creation Fund Application for Graco. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING
- 9.3. ORD/Lease Extension with The Tavern At Green Haven, LLC for Food and Beverage Services at Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center. (1st Reading)
- 9.4. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Approve Feasibility Report and Set Public Improvement Hearing.
- 9.5. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Set Assessment Hearing.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointment to Parks & Recreation Board.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Pre-Construction Open House, Wednesday, February 15th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. @ Green Haven Golf Course Event Center.
- 12.2. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT
Anoka City Council 02-06-2023
