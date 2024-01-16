Anoka City Council 01-16-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. 2024 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase II; Public Improvement Hearings RES/2024 Street Renewal Project - Franklin Area Phase II; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications
- 5.2. 2024 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase II; Assessment Hearing. RES/2024 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase II; Adopt Assessment Roll.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Annual Report of Human Rights Commission.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2024 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase II; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/2024 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase II; Adopt Assessment Roll. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.3. RES/Supporting Pursuit for the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Infrastructure Program Funding for Safety Improvements in the City of Anoka.
- 9.4. RES/Anoka Rum River Dam Reconstruction and Modification Project; Select Consultant and Award Contract for the Concept Development and Feasibility Analysis.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT