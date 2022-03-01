Anoka City Council 01-03-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Swear in Officer Jake Sorteberg as Sergeant & Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Planning Items: NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1.RES/Annual Appointments to Various Committees.
- 9.2. RES/Annual Designations of Depositories.
- 9.3. RES/Summary Publication of Ordinance Amending Chpt 14 Animals; Relating to the Licensing and Inoculation of Dogs.
- 9.4. ORD/Amending Chpt 78, Article IX, Division 1, Section 78-562, Walls, Fences & Hedges. (2nd Reading)
- 9.5. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Chpt 78, Article V, Division 3, Section 78-265(c), B-1 Highway Business Conditional Uses & Chapter 78, Article V, Division 3, Section 78-265(i) Specific Conditional Use Permit Standards (2nd Reading)
- 9.6. RES/Clarification of Buyers Identified in Purchase Agreement and Deed for the American Senior Cooperative Project.
- 9.7. RES/Minnesota Opioids State-Subdivision Memorandum of Agreement.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1.Consideration of Appointment to Charter Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1.Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT