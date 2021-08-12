Anoka-Champlin Fire Board meeting 12-08-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
5.1 October 13, 2021, Regular Meeting Minutes
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
7.1 Chief’s Update
- 8. *Consent Agenda
8.1 Approve decision to not waive statutory tort liability limits for the Anoka-Champlin Fire Dept
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
11.1 JPA Changes
- 12. New Business
12.1 Resignation of Aurelio Cotroneo
- 12.2 Retirement of Scott Perrier from POC
- 12.3 Retirement of Assistant Chief Holmes
- 12.4 Recognize Scott Anderson for his time on the board
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting
- 14. Adjournment