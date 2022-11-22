Anoka-Champlin Fire Board 11-22-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
- 8. Consent Agenda
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
- 12. New Business
12.1 Approve the authorization for the Fire Chief to begin the process of filling the vacant Assistant Chief position - Chief Massicotte
- 12.2 Approve the purchase of two Ford F-350 Super Duty Pickup trucks on the state contract to replace the 2 existing pickups due to be replaced as part of the CIP. – Chief Massicotte
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting The next Regular Fire Board Meeting will be January 18th @ 6PM, at the Anoka Council Chambers
- 14. Adjournment