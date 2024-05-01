Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Regular and Annual Meeting 05-01-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Regular Meeting Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
7.1 Presentation and acceptance of the Annual Audit
- 8. Consent Agenda
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
- 12. New Business
12.1 Set the Regular Fire Board Meeting Schedule for the next year
- 12.2 Approve the hiring of new Probationary Firefighters
- 12.3 Approve promotion of Probationary Firefighters
- 12.4 Accept donation from family of Fred Petersen
- 13. The next Regular Fire Board Meeting if approved tonight will be July 17th, 2024 @ 6PM, at the Anoka Council Chambers.
- 14. Regular Meeting Adjournment
- 1. Annual Meeting Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Election of Fire Board officers for 2024
- 4. Presentation of the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department 2023 Annual Report
- 5. Other Business
- 6. Adjournment