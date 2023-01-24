Anoka-Champlin Fire Board 01-24-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Acceptance of Board appointments of Member, staff and Alternate Members
- 4. Annual Appointment of At Large Board Member
- 5. Roll Call
- 6. Changes to the Agenda
- 7. Minutes for Approval
- 8. Open Forum
- 9. Communications and Information - Chief's Update
- 10. Consent Agenda
- 11. Appeals
- 12. Committee Reports
- 13. Unfinished Business
- 14. New Business
14.1 Designation of Official Depositories
- 14.2 Set schedule for 2023 board meetings
- 12. Next Regular Fire Board Meeting – April 12th, 2023-6pm, Champlin Council Chambers followed by the Annual meeting immediately after.
- 13. Adjournment