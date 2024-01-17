Anoka-Champlin Fire Board 01-17-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
7.1. Chief’s Update.
- 8. Consent Agenda
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
11.1. Recommending Changes to the Joint Powers Agreement Formulary.
- 12. New Business
12.1. Amend the 2024 Capital Budget
- 12.2. Approve the Hiring of Probationary Firefighter
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting
- 14. Adjournment