Andover Planning Commission 08-08-2023

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes — July 25, 2023 Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearine: Interim Use Permit (NP) Amendment - 13655 Round Lake Boulevard; PIDs 34- 32- 24-42-0009 and 33- 32-24-42- 0007 — Grace Lutheran Church ofAnoka Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing: Consider a Preliminary Plat for the third phase of the Petersen Farms development which will be known as Legacy at Petersen Farms. (Applicant — JD Andover Holdings).
- 6. Other Business
- 7. Adjournment