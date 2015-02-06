Andover Planning Commission 07-26-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes
- 4. Public Hearing: Comprehensive Plan Amendment Request – PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – Text Amendment to URHL – Urban Residential High Low Land Use District & Re-Guide Subject Properties from GC – General Commercial and URML – Urban Residential Medium Low Density to the URHL – Urban Residential High Low Land Use District – SilverCrest Development, LLC (Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing: City Code Amendment Request – City Code 12-11: Residential Permitted, Permitted Accessory, Conditional, Interim and Prohibited Uses – SilverCrest Development, LLC (Applicant)
- 6. Public Hearing: Rezoning Request - PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – Rezone Properties from R-1: Single Family Rural to M-2: Multiple Dwelling High Low Density – SilverCrest Development, LLC (Applicant)
- 7. Other Business
a. Reschedule August 9, 2022 Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
- 8. Adjournment