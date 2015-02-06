Andover Planning Commission 05-24-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes – April 26, 2022 Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing: Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Request – Drive Through Window - PID# 30-32-24-43-0018 – 14524 Inca St NW – Border Foods, LLC (Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing: Sketch/PUD Concept Plan Review – Andover Senior Campus – PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 & PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 – SilverCrest Properties, LLC (Applicant)
- 6. Other Business
a. Reschedule November 8, 2022 Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
- 7. Adjournment