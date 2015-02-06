Andover Planning Commission 04-26-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes
- 4. Public Hearing: Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone Property From R-1: Single Family Rural to R-4: Single Family Urban – PIN 22-32-24-24-0017 – Tamarack Land-Nightingale Villas, LLC (Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing: Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) / Planned Unit Development (PUD) Request – Nightingale Villas – PIN 22-32-24-24-0017 – Tamarack Land-Nightingale Villas, LLC (Applicant)
- 6. Public Hearing: Consider Preliminary Plat Request – Nightingale Villas – PIN 22-32-24-24-0017 – Tamarack Land-Nightingale Villas, LLC (Applicant)
- 7. Other Business
- 8. Adjournment