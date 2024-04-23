Andover Planning Commission 04-23-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes — March 26, 2024 Workshop, March 26, 2024 Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing: Consider a Planned Unit Development ( PUD) Amendment and Conditional Use Permits ( CUP) for two drive- throughs for the property at 15170 Bluebird Street NW PID 23- 32- 24- 32- 0025). ( Applicant: SMNPT 1, LLC).
- 5. Public Hearing: City Code Amendments — Title 12: Zoning Regulations, Title 11: Subdivision Regulations, Title 9: Building Regulations, and Title 13: Planning and Development — City of Andover (Applicant)
- 6. Other Business
- 7. Adjournment