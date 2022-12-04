Andover Planning Commission 04-12-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes – February 22, 2022 Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing: Consider Repealing Existing City Code Title 12: Zoning Regulations, Adopting Updated City Code Title 12: Zoning Regulations and Summary Ordinance for Publication – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing: Consider Amendments to City Code 4-1-2: Public Nuisances Enumerated and Summary Ordinance for Publication – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 6. Public Hearing: Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone Properties from GR: General Recreation to R-4: Single Family Urban – Parcel ID Numbers 22-32-24-43-0004, 22-32-24-43-0005, 22-32-24-43-0003, 22-32-24-43-0002 – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 7. Public Hearing: Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone Property from LB: Limited Business to NB: Neighborhood Business – Parcel ID Number 33-32-24-13-0005 – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 8. Public Hearing: Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone Properties from R-5: Manufactured Housing to R-4: Single Family Urban – Parcel ID Numbers 30-32-24-41-0003 and 29-32-24-32-0011 – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment