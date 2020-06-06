Andover Planning Commission 02-28-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. . Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes — February 13, 2024 Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing: Consider a Planned Unit Development Amendment to amend the Petersen Farms Planned Unit Development to modify portions of the phase known as Legacy at Petersen Farms and plat a portion of the property. (Applicant — JD Andover Holdings).
- 5. Public Hearing: Consider a Preliminary Plat for Legacy at Petersen Farms 2nd Addition. (Applicant - JD Andover Holdings).
- 6. Other Business
- 7. Adjournment