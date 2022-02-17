Andover Park and Recreation Commission 02-17-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Oath of Office/Newly Appointed Commissioners
- 3. Election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for 2022
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Approval of Minutes
- 6. Agenda Approval
- 7. Anoka County Sheriff’s Department 4th Quarterly Report
- 8. Consider 2021 Tournament Applications for Softball/Baseball
- 9. Discuss Administrative Approval for Tournament Applications
- 10. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 4th Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 11. Outstanding Items
- 12. Chair’s Report
- 13. Adjournment