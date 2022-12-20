Andover City Council 12-20-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Approval of Minutes
- Consent Items
Discussion Items
18. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
19. Consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Amendment to amend the Petersen Farms Planned Unit Development to incorporate the third phase of the Petersen Farms development which will be known as Legacy at Petersen Farms. (Applicant – JD Andover Holdings)
20. Consider Tobacco Ordinance Amendments & Administrative Hearing Ordinance
Staff Items
21. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment